© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Millions of Iraqis Vote Despite Threats of Attack

By Emily Harris
Published January 29, 2005 at 9:00 PM PST

Millions of Iraqis defied death threats and violence to vote in the country's first contested election in a half century. Polling was marred by several suicide bombings around Baghdad, and a government official reported 30 people killed around Iraq.

Analysts are now focused on the results of the election, which may not be known for a week or more. The balance of power in the assembly -- which is meant to include Sunnis, Shiites and Kurds -- is expected to emerge in the next few days as the votes are tallied.

Also at stake is whether interim Prime Minister Ayad Allawi will continue to lead the nation. NPR's Emily Harris reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Emily Harris
International Correspondent Emily Harris is based in Jerusalem as part of NPR's Mideast team. Her post covers news related to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip. She began this role in March of 2013.