Iraqi Voters Head to Polls to Choose Government

Iraqis have voted in large numbers in the country's first multi-party elections in more than half a century. The Kurds of northern Iraq and the Shiite Muslims in the south voted in large numbers, but in the predominantly Sunni Muslim towns and cities north and west of Baghdad, most people stayed away from the polls.

There was also more violence on election day. A string of suicide bombings and mortar attacks, mostly in Baghdad, left at least 30 people dead and dozens wounded. NPR's Emily Harris reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.