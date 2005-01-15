© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News

Graner Receives 10-Year Sentence for Iraq Abuses

By Jackie Northam
Published January 15, 2005 at 9:00 PM PST

Army Spc. Charles Graner is sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the abuse of inmates at Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. Graner, one of several U.S. soldiers charged in the Abu Ghraib prison scandal, has been portrayed as the catalyst of the abuses.

Graner, who was convicted Friday of multiple counts of abuse, testifed that he was ordered to "soften up" detainees for interrogators.

NPR's Jackie Northam reports.

