Peace Accord Ends Sudan's North-South Civil War

The rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement and the Sudanese government sign a peace agreement, ending more than 20 years of north-south fighting. The continuing conflict in and around Darfur, where tens of thousands have died in the country's west, is not affected by the accord.

The deal ratified by Sudan's vice president and a rebel leader comes after more than eight years of negotiations. Some 2 million people are estimated to have died in the struggle. Hear NPR's Liane Hansen and the BBC's Ishbel Matheson.

