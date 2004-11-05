Arafat Remains on Critical List at French Hospital

Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat remains in critical condition at a hospital outside Paris, said to be in a coma. There have been few officials statements about the 75-year-old Arafat's health since he was sent to the military hospital for treatment eight days ago.

French doctors said Friday night there had been no change, for better or worse, in Arafat's health.

Palestinian Prime Minister Ahmed Qureia met Saturday in Gaza with leaders of rival Palestinian groups in a bid to quell potential unrest in the presence of a perceived power vacuum among Palestinians.

