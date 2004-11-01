© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News

Voting Goes Smoothly in Most Battleground States

By John Burnett,
Ari Shapiro
Published November 1, 2004 at 9:00 PM PST

Americans flock to polls in one of the most closely fought elections on record. Voting in Ohio, Florida and New Mexico progressed without major incidents Tuesday. Hear reporter Janet Babin of member station WCPN, NPR's Ari Shapiro, and NPR's John Burnett.

Copyright 2004 NPR

NPR News
John Burnett
As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.