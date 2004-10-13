Bush, Kerry Spar over Domestic Policy Issues

President Bush and Sen. John Kerry traded barbs on domestic issues — from the economy to health care to Social Security — during their third and final debate, held Wednesday night at Arizona State University.

While moderator Bob Schieffer of CBS News moved the candidates briskly through a series of questions on major policy matters, he also worked in queries on the role faith plays in the candidates' lives and the influence of the women who surround them.

Many polls showed the White House race as a virtual dead heat as the candidates began the debate. The presidential election is Nov. 2.

