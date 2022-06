Just days before Afghanistan's first-ever modern democratic election, President Hamid Karzai is all but guaranteed to win. But Karzai, who was appointed to his post by a vote of tribal elders, may not get the 50 percent of the ballot he needs to avoid a rundown election. Hear NPR's John Ydstie and Barnett Rubin, a New York University scholar and U.N. advisor.

