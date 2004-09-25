Fort Pierce Assesses Damage from Second Blow

Residents of Florida's east central coast are beginning to assess damage from Hurricane Jeanne, which is now a tropical storm with winds below 75 mph. The storm is blamed for at least four deaths, and 1 million are without power.

NPR's Jennifer Ludden talks with NPR's Ari Shapiro about the hurricane, the fourth to hit Florida in six weeks. It brought winds of up to 120 miles per hour to Fort Pierce, close to the spot where Hurricane Frances made its landfall three weeks ago.

