President Bush and Sen. John Kerry trade blows in new attack ads, with their primary focus the war in Iraq. A Bush ad released Wednesday uses Kerry's fondness for windsurfing to suggest he has too often changed his mind on issues. Within hours, the Kerry camp responded, calling the ad "tasteless and juvenile." NPR's John McChesney reports.

