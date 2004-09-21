Kerry: President Made 'Wrong Choices' in Iraq

As violence continues to escalate in Baghdad, Iraq remains a central issue in the presidential election. In an interview with NPR's Robert Siegel, Sen. John Kerry assails the Bush administration's Iraq policies and stresses the need for international support.

"Over the course of the last two years, the president's made the wrong choices," Kerry says. "[International support] is the only way to ultimately be successful… The United States of America can't do this alone."

If elected president, Kerry says he will have an easier time garnering global backing. "This president has no credibility with those countries. The leadership has been arrogant and disastrous."

