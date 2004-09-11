© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Ivan Predicted to Head for Florida Panhandle

By Jon Hamilton,
Liane Hansen
Published September 11, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

As Hurricane Ivan storms across the Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center in Miami predicts it may strike in the Florida panhandle as it veers westward. Earlier computer models had placed Key West in the hurricane's path. Hear NPR's Liane Hansen and NPR's Jon Hamilton.

Copyright 2004 NPR

NPR News
Jon Hamilton
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.
Liane Hansen
Liane Hansen has been the host of NPR's award-winning Weekend Edition Sunday for 20 years. She brings to her position an extensive background in broadcast journalism, including work as a radio producer, reporter, and on-air host at both the local and national level. The program has covered such breaking news stories as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the capture of Saddam Hussein, the deaths of Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy, Jr., and the Columbia shuttle tragedy. In 2004, Liane was granted an exclusive interview with former weapons inspector David Kay prior to his report on the search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The show also won the James Beard award for best radio program on food for a report on SPAM.