Four days after undergoing quadruple bypass open-heart surgery, former President Bill Clinton leaves New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center for his home in suburban New York. Doctors plan to put Clinton on an aggressive regime of cholesterol-lowering drugs and a low-salt, low-fat diet, but say he is expected to resume "normal activity" when he recovers. Hear NPR's Joanne Silberner.

Copyright 2004 NPR