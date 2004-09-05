© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Post-Surgery, Full Recovery Expected for Clinton

By Richard Knox
Published September 5, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

Former President Clinton is "recovering normally" after a successful quadruple coronary bypass surgery Monday, said the surgeon who led the operation at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia. Doctors expect Clinton to make a full recovery, despite the extensive heart disease they repaired. Blockage had reached more than 90 percent in several arteries, and Clinton was in danger of a "substantial" heart attack, said the hospital's chief of cardiology. Hear NPR's Richard Knox.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Richard Knox
Since he joined NPR in 2000, Knox has covered a broad range of issues and events in public health, medicine, and science. His reports can be heard on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Talk of the Nation, and newscasts.