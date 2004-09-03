© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News

Toll from Russian School Shootout Passes 300

By Scott Simon,
Lawrence Sheets
Published September 3, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

The death toll from a shootout at a school in Beslan, Russia, rises to more than 300, and is expected to climb higher. Many of the dead are children who were held hostage by suspected Chechen militants.

Hundreds more were injured in Friday's bloody end to the crisis.

Russian troops stormed the school to confront the hostage takers, but it's unclear who initiated the final battle. Fire swept the school in the aftermath, leaving scorched corpses and many unanswered questions.

