Bush Acceptance Speech Stresses National Security

President Bush accepts his party's re-election nomination Thursday, the last night of the Republican Convention.

In his acceptance speech, Bush underscored his efforts to make the country secure in the years following the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Those points echoed sentiments put forth earlier by Gov. George Pataki, who told convention attendees that President Bush has approached the nation's security with courage and fortitude.

President Bush noted progress in Afghanistan and Libya and the deaths of several top al Qaeda leaders as successes in the war on terror. He then launched into a broad defense of the war in Iraq and eventual arrest of Saddam Hussein, saying the principles behind the actions were sound.

The president's speech was interrupted at least twice by protesters, who were shouted down by chants of "Four more years!" from the audience. The demonstrators were taken from the arena by security personnel.

