Case Against Kobe Bryant is Dismissed

A Colorado judge dismisses the felony sexual assault case against basketball player Kobe Bryant at the request of prosecutors, who said Bryant's accuser does not want it to go forward. Neither Bryant nor the young woman were in the courtroom when the case was dismissed.

After the dismissal, Bryant issued a statement of apology, saying he believed the encounter was consensual and he now realizes that his accuser does not agree. The woman's civil suit against Bryant will continue to go forward. Hear NPR's Melissa Block and Peggy Lowe of the Rocky Mountain News.

