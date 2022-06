Attempts by the Iraqi government to strike a lasting cease-fire deal with fighters loyal to radical Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr appear to have failed. U.S. forces were prepared to resume an offensive in Najaf, but have been asked to stand down. Iraq's interim prime minister says he will send in Iraqi forces instead. Hear NPR's Jennifer Ludden and NPR's Ivan Watson.

