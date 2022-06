New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey resigns, acknowledging an extra-marital affair with a man. Speaking alongside his wife, McGreevey said he "engaged in adult consensual affairs with another man."

The first-term Democrat's resignation will take effect in November, avoiding a special election in November. Hear NPR's Michele Norris and Eugene Sonn of member station WBGO.

