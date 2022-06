Although Sudan's government has pledged to improve security in the embattled Darfur region of western Sudan, humanitarian and rights groups say it is doing anything but. They say Sudanese forces and Arab militiamen have committed fresh attacks throughout Darfur, including helicopter gunship bombings, rape and raids. Hear NPR's Jason Beaubien.

