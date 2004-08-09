Fed Raises Short-Term Interest Rate

As expected, Federal Reserve policymakers raise a key short-term interest rate by one quarter of a percentage point. The Fed Funds rate stands now at 1.5 percent.

In a statement, the Fed said that while growth and job creation have slowed, "the economy nevertheless appears poised to resume a stronger pace of expansion going forward."

Fed policymakers reiterated their belief that with inflation still relatively low, interest rates can be raised "at a pace that is likely to be measured." NPR's Jim Zarroli reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.