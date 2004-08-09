© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News

Fed Raises Short-Term Interest Rate

By Jim Zarroli
Published August 9, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT
Federal Reserve Board's decision ends period of 46-year lows.
As expected, Federal Reserve policymakers raise a key short-term interest rate by one quarter of a percentage point. The Fed Funds rate stands now at 1.5 percent.

In a statement, the Fed said that while growth and job creation have slowed, "the economy nevertheless appears poised to resume a stronger pace of expansion going forward."

Fed policymakers reiterated their belief that with inflation still relatively low, interest rates can be raised "at a pace that is likely to be measured." NPR's Jim Zarroli reports.

