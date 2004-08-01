© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Supreme Court to Take Up Mandatory Sentences

By Melissa Block
Published August 1, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

The Supreme Court decides to consider the constitutionality of federal sentencing guidelines. The court agreed to fast-track the case, since a related ruling this summer about state sentencing guidelines threw courts across the country into confusion. At issue is the power of judges to single-handedly adjust the length of criminals' sentences. Hear NPR's Melissa Block and Douglas Berman, professor at the Moritz College of Law at Ohio State University

Melissa Block
