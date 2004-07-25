© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News

Gore Urges Democrats to Focus on Kerry's Campaign

By David Welna
Published July 25, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

Former Vice President Al Gore speaks on the opening night of the 2004 Democratic Convention, four years after his run against President Bush. Gore urged Democrats to remember the power of each vote, saying that it was proved in the close 2000 election.

While Gore and other speakers have stuck to announced plans that Democrats would speak on positive issues, former President Jimmy Carter lobbed several criticisms at President Bush, aimed at his military service and leadership.

The convention, being held in Boston, will name Sen. John Kerry as the party's presidential nominee Wednesday. Hear NPR's David Welna.

NPR News
David Welna
David Welna is NPR's national security correspondent.