Classified annexes to Maj. Gen. Antonio Taguba's report on abuses at Abu Ghraib paint the most vivid and disturbing picture of daily life at the prison to date. The documents describe prisoners knee-deep in mud, inedible food and poorly provisioned guards. Hear NPR's Renee Montagne and Edward Pound of U.S. News and World Report.

