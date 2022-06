U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan says new rises in AIDS infection rates prove that the world has not done enough to combat the deadly disease.

Annan, speaking as the 15th International AIDS conference began in Bangkok, said that if the world's nations do not unite to combat the spread of AIDS, it will become a drain on economic and social resources. Hear NPR's Craig Windham.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.