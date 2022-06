U.S. Marine Cpl. Wassef Ali Hassoun is still alive -- despite claims by a militant group that he had been beheaded -- according to a report by the Arabic news network Al Jazeera. The TV channel, quoting a statement purportedly from Hassoun's captors, said he has been moved to an unspecified safe place after allegedly promising not to return to military duty. NPR's Howard Berkes reports.

Copyright 2004 NPR