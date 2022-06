U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell visits a refugee camp and meets with government officials in Sudan. Powell says the discussions produced assurances from the Sudanese government that it would combat Arab militias that have been raping and murdering black African villagers.

Fighting in the area has displaced some 1 million people in the last two years. Hear Powell and NPR's Michele Norris.

