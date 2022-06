The lawyer for Yaser Esam Hamdi welcomes the Supreme Court's ruling that Hamdi, an American citizen arrested in Afghanistan in 2001, has the right to legally challenge his status as an "enemy combatant" in a U.S. court. Public defender Frank Dunham argued Hamdi's case after the suit was initiated by Hamdi's father. Hear Dunham and NPR's Robert Siegel.

