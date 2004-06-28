Iraq to Announce New Security Measures

Prime Minister Iyad Allawi, vowing a crackdown on Iraqi insurgents, says he'll announce emergency measures Wednesday. Iraqi security forces, with U.S. support, have already begun raiding hideouts of insurgents and criminals.Nearly 150 suspects were netted in one recent raid.

Allawi's comments come after Rend al-Rahim, the designated Iraqi Ambassador to the United States, told NPR Sunday that the country is considering instituting martial law. NPR's Emily Harris reports.

