© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Iraq to Announce New Security Measures

By Emily Harris
Published June 28, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

Prime Minister Iyad Allawi, vowing a crackdown on Iraqi insurgents, says he'll announce emergency measures Wednesday. Iraqi security forces, with U.S. support, have already begun raiding hideouts of insurgents and criminals.Nearly 150 suspects were netted in one recent raid.

Allawi's comments come after Rend al-Rahim, the designated Iraqi Ambassador to the United States, told NPR Sunday that the country is considering instituting martial law. NPR's Emily Harris reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Emily Harris
International Correspondent Emily Harris is based in Jerusalem as part of NPR's Mideast team. Her post covers news related to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip. She began this role in March of 2013.