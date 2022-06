At least 17 Iraqis die and more than 40 are injured in a bombing in Hilla, 60 miles south of Baghdad. And three Turks are the latest victims of insurgent attacks on foreign civilians in Iraq. The Arab TV network Al-Jazeera reports that a suspected militant group is threatening to behead the captives within 72 hours unless Turkey ends support for U.S.-led operations in Iraq. NPR News reports.

Copyright 2004 NPR