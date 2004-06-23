© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News

Critics: Key Memos on U.S. Torture Policy Withheld

By Jackie Northam
Published June 23, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

Key documents are missing from the batch of newly declassified documents the White House released this week on its policies on torture and the treatment of prisoners, critics say. Absent are any memos to and from the FBI and CIA and any documents dated after April 2003. No documents address the State Department's concern over the Bush administration's interpretation of the Geneva Conventions. Hear NPR's Jackie Northam.

