White House Releases Files on Interrogating Detainees

The Bush administration releases scores of documents reflecting internal discussions about interrogation methods for U.S.-held prisoners believed to have connections to terrorism.

The release comes as the administration makes its case that it never gave approval for the torture or abuse of detainees in Iraq, Afghanistan or Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel and NPR's Jackie Northam.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.