The body of a South Korean hostage beheaded by militants in Iraq is found, a day after the deadline set by his captors for South Korea to cancel a plan to send 3,000 troops to Iraq. The U.S. military says troops found 33-year-old Kim Sun-il's beheaded body Tuesday evening, west of Baghdad. Hear NPR's Melissa Block and NPR's Emily Harris.

