John Lehman, a Republican member of the Sept. 11 commission, says new intelligence and captured documents suggest an officer in Saddam Hussein's militia was present at an al Qaeda summit in 2000 that was also attended by two of the Sept. 11 hijackers. CIA officials say they examined the evidence long ago and concluded the documents do not refer to the same man. Hear NPR's Mary Louise Kelly.

