SpaceShipOne becomes the first privately funded rocket ship to carry a human into space. The craft took off from the Mojave Desert Monday morning, carrying one civilian test pilot. The spaceship appears to have soared 62 miles high -- past the official mile marker for the lower edge of space --though the exact altitude has yet to be confirmed. Hear NPR's David Kestenbaum.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.