Judge Won't Move Abu Ghraib Trials Outside Iraq

A U.S. military judge in Baghdad rejects pre-trial motions requesting that the trials of two American soldiers accused of abusing Iraqi prisoners at Abu Ghraib be held outside Iraq. Judge Col. James Pohl also denies defense requests for memos by Bush administration lawyers on the use of interrogation tactics. Defense lawyers argue their clients were following orders that originated higher up the chain of command. Hear NPR's Emily Harris.

