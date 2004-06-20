© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News

Judge Won't Move Abu Ghraib Trials Outside Iraq

By Emily Harris
Published June 20, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

A U.S. military judge in Baghdad rejects pre-trial motions requesting that the trials of two American soldiers accused of abusing Iraqi prisoners at Abu Ghraib be held outside Iraq. Judge Col. James Pohl also denies defense requests for memos by Bush administration lawyers on the use of interrogation tactics. Defense lawyers argue their clients were following orders that originated higher up the chain of command. Hear NPR's Emily Harris.

NPR News
Emily Harris
International Correspondent Emily Harris is based in Jerusalem as part of NPR's Mideast team. Her post covers news related to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip. She began this role in March of 2013.