Iraq's interim prime minister says the United States will hand over Saddam Hussein to Iraqi authorities by the end of the U.S.-led occupation on June 30. Iraqi officials are racing to prepare criminal indictments against Saddam by June 30 to meet international law requirements. U.S. officials say they plan to retain custody of up to 5,000 other prisoners considered a threat to U.S. forces. Hear NPR's Deborah Amos.

Copyright 2004 NPR