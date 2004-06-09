General Asks to Be Replaced in Iraqi Prison Inquiry
Major Gen. George Fay, who is investigating the role of U.S. military intelligence personnel in abuses at Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison, has asked to be replaced by a higher-ranking general.
Fay says he cannot effectively investigate those who outrank him. It's likely that a four-star general will be named to head the investigation, allowing for a more complete probe into the chain of command. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly.
