The body of the late President Ronald Reagan proceeds to the U.S. Capitol after an apparent false alarm caused the Capitol and Supreme Court to be evacuated briefly. A White House 747 flew the former president's casket across the country Wednesday, after some 100,000 people paid their last respects at the Reagan library in Simi Valley, Calif. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel and NPR's Andrea Seabrook.

