Memorial Service for Reagan Held; Public Visits Begin

Vice President Dick Cheney, House Chaplain Rev. Daniel P. Coughlin and Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert speak at a memorial service for former President Ronald Reagan at the Capitol Rotunda. Thousands of spectators were lining the streets of Washington, D.C., as the former president's body was brought to the Capitol, followed by a riderless horse.

Security plans for the late president's procession and his lying in state have been extensive, including a military honor guard staying in the Rotunda with the casket. An estimated 100,000 to 200,000 admirers will pass through the Capitol in the coming days to bid farewell to the 40th president.

Reagan's body will lie in state until Friday, when his casket will be flown back to California. He will be buried on the grounds of the Ronald W. Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, at a hillside site overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Hear NPR's Michele Norris, NPR's Andrea Seabrook and NPR's Pam Fessler.

