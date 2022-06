U.S.-led special operations troops in Iraq free four Western hostages who had been kidnapped in April. Although few details were available about the operation, a security source said three Italians and a Pole were released in a raid 11 miles south of Baghdad. Lt. Gen. Ricardo Sanchez said a number of men were captured during the raid. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel and NPR's Emily Harris.

