Bush's Visit to Rome Marred by Protests

President Bush visited the Vatican on Friday to present Pope John Paul II with the Medal of Freedom -- the highest honor the United States bestows on a civilian. But the politics of the visit were decidedly mixed -- the Pope blessed the naming of new government in Baghdad and urged a full restoration of Iraqi sovereignty, while thousands of protestors outside carried signs saying "No War, No Bush." NPR's Don Gonyea reports from Rome.

