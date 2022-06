Iraq's new interim government is announced, with Sunni leader Ghazi al-Yawer named as the country's president. Al-Yawer was previously a member of the U.S.-appointed Governing Council, which dissolved itself after the choices were made final. The new leadership, to take power on June 30, was chosen by U.N. envoy Lakhdar Brahimi in consultation with the council. NPR's Emily Harris reports.

Copyright 2004 NPR