Iraqi Council Member Appointed Interim President

Ghazi al-Yawer, the Sunni head of the Iraqi Governing Council, is named Iraq's interim president, ending a deadlock over the composition of the interim government. The Iraqi Governing Council immediately dissolves, handing its responsibilities over to the interim government ahead of the June 30 transfer of sovereignty. Meanwhile, an explosion rips through the Kurdish party headquarters in Baghdad, killing several people. Hear NPR's Emily Harris.

