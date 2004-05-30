© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News

Saudis Hunt Gunmen After Khobar Massacre

By Steve Inskeep
Published May 30, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

Saudi Arabian authorities are searching for three men accused of staging an attack on a compound that houses major Western oil firms. The Saudis say the men are suspected to have links to al Qaeda. Twenty-two people died during the two-day siege in Khobar, which ended when Saudi security forces stormed the building and freed several dozen hostages. Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep and Rashid Hussein, Saudi correspondent for the Pakistani newspaper, The Dawn.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.