A car bomb explodes near the U.S.-led coalition headquarters in Baghdad, killing four and leaving at least 25 wounded. Officials called the attack an attempt to complicate efforts to hand over power to an Iraqi interim government, slated to take place within a month. The cabinet will take over at the beginning of July, after the U.S. occupation authority is formally disbanded. Hear NPR's Melissa Block and NPR's Peter Kenyon.

