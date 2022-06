U.S. troops engage in fighting with Shiite militants loyal to rebel cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in Kufa, near the southern Iraqi city of Najaf. The clashes come one day after Sadr agreed to pull his militia out of Najaf, provided U.S. forces withdrew to their bases outside the city. U.S. military officials say the truce remains in place. Hear NPR's Steve Inskeep and NPR's Peter Kenyon.

