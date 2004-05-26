Kerry Attacks Bush on Leadership, Iraq

Sen. John Kerry, speaking Thursday in Seattle, accused President Bush of taking the wrong turn in the war on terrorism by waging war in Iraq.

"Staying the course is important but staying the wrong course is not a sign of strength, it is a mark of stubbornness and it ultimately weakens this nation and the world," Kerry said.

The Democratic candidate for president vowed, if elected, he would seek greater global alliances to fight terrorism.

Kerry's campaign has begun a focus on national security. For the next 11 days, he plans to highlight various facets of the issue, in the wake of new Bush administration warnings that al Qaeda could be planning an attack on U.S. targets this summer.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.