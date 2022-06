A federal appeals court upholds Oregon's law allowing physician-assisted suicide. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft's attempt to block the law exceeded his federal authority. The court also said Ashcroft's directive against the measure, which he issued in late 2001, was unenforceable. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel and Oregon Public Broadcasting's Colin Fogarty.

