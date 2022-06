British Prime Minister Tony Blair denies being at odds with the Bush administration, a day after saying the interim government set to rule Iraq after June 30 should have "final political control" over multinational troops there. Blair's comments seemed to contradict Secretary of State Colin Powell, who said Tuesday that U.S. military commanders would have ultimate say over U.S. forces. Hear NPR's Vicky O'Hara.

Copyright 2004 NPR